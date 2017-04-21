Letters to the Editor

April 21, 2017 9:28 AM

Myrtle Beach parking fees could cause safety problems

Since Myrtle Beach is no longer a sleepy little beach town that can allow free parking on its street ends and avenues, I suggest that the city require property owners in those areas to install sidewalks.

With more people parking west of U.S. 17 Business, not providing a designated walking area for them as they carry their beach gear to the ocean is a public safety issue.

I believe the property owners in this area will view the construction of sidewalks as a fair trade for their privacy and security.

Jim Little, Myrtle Beach

