CCU cheerleaders accused of prostitution, treated worse than murderers

I find it absolutely appalling that the entire Coastal Carolina University cheerleading squad has been suspended because of an anonymous letter sent to the school claiming that the team was engaged in prostitution, paying to have their homework done, whatever.
What happened to innocent until proven guilty? Or is that only for murderers, cop killers and rapists?
The school should pay absolutely zero attention to that letter until the author comes forward and identifies himself. Would The Sun News print my letter without my name at the end of it? Of course not; it would as if it didn't even exist, and that's exactly how that letter to CCU should be viewed.
Come forward with your basis for writing it, or in the trash it goes, and the squad re-instated.
Where's the ACLU? Or even the NAACP? Don't you fight for everyone’s rights?
I have no dog in this fight, but what's fair is fair. C'mon CCU. Do the right thing.
Robert Zawadski, Stratford, Connecticut
