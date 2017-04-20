Miles of sidewalks on S.C. 707 a waste of money

As you maybe aware, traveling on S.C. 707 from Murrells Inlet to Socastee, the landscape is in the process of change.
One of the outstanding changes are the sidewalks and curbs. The distance from Socastee, where the concrete sidewalks and curbs start on both sides of the highway to the intersection of S.C. 707 and U.S. 17 Bypass, is about 10 miles. That’s 20 miles of concrete sidewalks and curbs.
What a waste of taxpayer money; yes, a waste. The majority of the sidewalks and curbs are useless at this point in time because the land is vacant or under construction.
When the land is improved in the future, most of the sidewalks and curbs will be torn up by construction vehicles or for driveways.
How did this get approved? Does anyone know? I sure would like to be enlightened. How about you?
James L. Maxey, Murrells Inlet
