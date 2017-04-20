Grateful for those who helped after Hurricane Matthew

We are always quick to complain or criticize, so I want to take this opportunity to openly thank some people.
Back when Hurricane Matthew flooded me and my wife, Judy, and our four dogs out of our house, the management team at Kingston Plantation, where I work as a shuttle driver, put us up at the Hilton for one month.
Secondly, good friends of ours, Gary and Martha Brown, rented us a beautiful house in Little River that had a fenced-backyard so we could get our pups out of boarding and all be together.
We are now settled back home and very grateful for all of the help we received.
The road to recovery:
1) Trust God; help others
2) Eat less; exercise more
3) Spay; neuter
4) Buy American
Dennis Hardin, Longs
