Christians can help children of jailed parents

On Monday, April 24, from noon to 2 p.m. on the Grand Strand Campus of Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Carolina Human Reinvestment and Together in Christ will be sharing with pastors and Christian leaders about mentoring opportunities to take back to their congregations.
Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode, Sr., the first African-American mayor of Philadelphia, will be sharing about his nationally acclaimed Amachi Mentoring Program, a national faith-based mentoring model for children of incarcerated parents. Goode has partnered with Carolina Human Reinvestment, a local nonprofit organization, to carry out his mission.
The Amachi Program is looking for mentors from the Christian community who will be committed to invest one hour a week with a child impacted by incarceration. We would like every pastor in Horry and Georgetown County to be a part of something we believe will make a huge, positive impact in our neighborhoods, and on our youth.
Contact Carolina Human Reinvestment at chrsc.org or (843) 359-3143, or Together in Christ at Connect@TogetherInChrist.info or (843) 685-8575.
Allyson Banta, Myrtle Beach
Comments