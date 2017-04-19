We need real answers from Tom Rice about health care

In his public meeting in Murrells Inlet on April 10, Rep. Tom Rice admitted that letters to his office are answered with rote form letters on general topics instead of specifics. The meeting was brief, so I did not get a chance to ask the following:
1) Would you vote for any health care reform bill that does any of the following three things: remove health coverage from millions of people who now have it under the ACA; removes any standards now in place mandating policies to offer preventative care, contraceptive coverage, or prescription drug benefits; or removes mandates already in place concerning pre-existing conditions?
2) How much did you receive in campaign contributions from the insurance industry during the last election cycle?
I have submitted these questions to Rice's office. The answers are extremely important to the future of residents of South Carolina. But I suspect I will receive yet another form letter.
Danny Kuhn, Myrtle Beach
