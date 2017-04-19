Horry County’s excellent work is about to pay off

The Grand Strand’s tourism season is about to kick off, and I want to thank Horry County for its expedient recovery work immediately following Hurricane Matthew. Pro-active storm planning and preparation by our county leaders allowed us in the unincorporated beaches of the county to access our damaged properties within hours after the hurricane passed.
As a result, most all businesses, beach homes and condominiums in Garden City Beach were ready for Easter visitors.
Much of Horry County’s work was completed by running multiple crews 24 hours a day. Specifically, I thank the county for:
-- Removing storm debris from county roads.
-- Removing approximately 3 to 4 feet of sand from Waccamaw Drive in Garden City Beach, including Georgetown County. This sand was later filtered of debris and was returned to our eroded beach.
• Conducting emergency scraping of sand on the beach to re-establish a protective sand dune.
• Repairing and/or replacing walkovers, showers, benches, decks, signs and asphalt at all 16 public beach accesses in Garden City Beach.
I thank all Horry County leaders. However, Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus, Councilman Tyler Servant, and Chief Engineer and Assistant Administrator Steve Gosnell have been especially attentive to us as we prepared for spring tourism.
Gairy Nichols, Murrells Inlet
