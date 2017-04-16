Secret to scoring low in the Golf Capital of the World

Without any doubt, if you happen to be one of the millions of Americans with a passion for playing golf and seeking the secret of scoring your best 9- or 18-hole score ever, read on.
First, golfers are all too caught up in the snare of the score in lieu of simply having fun. Professional or amateur, you can’t avoid occasionally hitting errant shots in a round of play, and consequently get penalized, resulting in carding a poor score.
Unlike playing other leisure sports, golfers always have to play in numerous climate conditions. Every shot hit is different, and no two courses are the same, requiring player body motor skills such as balance, eye-hand coordination, flexibility and strength, all of which were given at birth.
With all that said, the following are a few factors that prevent players from scoring low:
1) Number, severity and penalty resulting from errant shots taken
2) Missed up and down chip shots from green side lies
3) Total number of three-putts taken.
4) Body motor skills/coordination.
5) Not using correct ball compression, 80-degrees for cold weather, 90 degrees to 100 degrees for hot.
6) Play from 150 yards to green
7) Overall green side and fairway bunkers play
8) Poor cross-country putting
Before ever playing, I recommend that you read Ben Hogan’s, “The Five Fundamentals of Golf.”
Secondly, take seven playing lessons from a PGA teaching professional. The 7th lesson is a playing lesson. My most important shout-out is this: the use of high tech equipment will never assure you of better play.
Poor play isn’t caused by your equipment; it’s the player.
Oh, by the way, there isn’t any secret to going low.
Try practicing!
The writer is a former Coastal Carolina University golf coach.
