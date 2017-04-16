I’m sick and tired of our bad roads and unresponsive legislators

I am sick and tired of our state legislators with all their excuses not to fund a roads and infrastructure bill. Simply put, the longer we wait – and we’ve already waited far too long – the more money it is going to cost us, the residents of South Carolina.
It is time to take our head out of the sand and create a funding stream -- now -- to fix and maintain our roads, not next year, or five years down the road. Time is of the essence!
I have had this conversation with former State Sen. Ray Cleary, then with Stephen Goldfinch when he was in the House, and now with him as senator, as well as with Lee Hewitt, who replaced Goldfinch in the House.
There is no doubt in their minds that fixing roads, bridges and our infrastructure is of paramount importance. We have numerous opportunities to create a funding stream that is sustainable that begins with raising the gasoline tax that has not been adjusted since 1987 - that’s 30-years ago!
I’ve also written then-Gov. Nikki Haley and to our new governor, Henry McMaster. But they are part of the problem, so we must do whatever it takes to override their objections and get the funding we need.
We need to get licenses for trailers, Mo-peds, golf carts (used on public roads), sales tax on luxury items (cars, boats planes, et al) now capped at $300.00. That’s absurd. Even if you just doubled the tax to $600, that would give the state a windfall, but it must be dedicated to roads and infrastructure, not put in the general slush fund that can be tapped by anyone for any pet project.
It’s all well and good that we would want our tourists to help pay for our roads, but if we do not help ourselves first, we are not going to attract tourists, who are a vital part of our economy. If we do not address the conditions of our roads, we are not going to attract the businesses we need to provide jobs for our citizens.
It’s a vicious circle that requires we put a line in sand - now - and find a meaningful way to pay for our roads.
It’s pay now or more later; it’s as simple as that!
The writer lives in Pawleys Island.
