NMB emergency services a godsend

I had a medical emergency on an early Wednesday morning and called North Myrtle Beach Police for help. Within minutes, my home was flooded with helpful and concerned men from our police, fire and rescue team.
They not only were comforting to me, but were well trained and capable of handling the need that I had for transportation to the local hospital and assurance that things were under control.
We are so very fortunate to have this kind of caring service in North Myrtle Beach! I recognize it every day and am very appreciative of my city government.
Jean Boseman, North Myrtle Beach
