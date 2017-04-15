Families of lost girls need space to grieve

I am writing about the updates on the accident on Bay Road. Those girls paid the ultimate price for their decisions. Their families will be left with many questions regarding that night, forever.
The fact that The Sun News continues to run articles regarding the accident and publishing their names is unethical and inconsiderate. We must show more respect for the families. Thankfully, no other people were injured in the accident. What happened that night is business of those involved - not the rest of us. We need to allow the families to grieve in peace and move forward with their lives.
Countless teenagers lost a friend (if not friends) that night. Continuing to bring up the accident prolongs their grief and prohibits them from moving forward. Please be more considerate and compassionate and let this story rest. Stop publishing information on this accident, if not for the young girls who lost their lives, for their families and friends - so that they may begin to heal and not forced to relive this tragic accident.
Sarah Crist, Myrtle Beach
