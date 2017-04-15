Exposing Republican health care hypocrisy

Why don’t the Congressional Republicans offer their uninsured constituents the same coverage they have under the Congressional health care plan? Is it because that would break the budget and they do not want the tax-paying public to understand the degree to which they are subsidized by us?
Or why don’t they become truly egalitarian and abolish their health care plan and put themselves under the same plan they pass for their constituents? After all, if it is good enough for us, why wouldn’t it be good enough for them?
Unfortunately, I believe they will resort to the age-old Republican axiom: I’ve got mine, screw you!
Frank Menadier, Carolina Shores, North Carolina
