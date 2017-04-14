Christ’s compassion for the undocumented

Working in the hospitality industry in Horry County, I understand the labor situation quite well. I feel that turning our own law enforcement officers into unpaid ICE agents is detrimental to all in this community, not just to undocumented immigrants.
Do we really want our sheriff's office acting as immigration agents? The children of these parents will be forced into foster care if Horry County joins this program.
I know this doesn't seem to affect a lot of people, but it could affect you more than you realize. Undocumented immigrants pay state sales tax and local property taxes that help sustain our roads and schools. This affects all of us. Let's stay ahead of the curve and cast your vote on the side of Christ's compassion.
Paul D. Morse, Conway
