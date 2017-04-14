Gas tax increase must be spent wisely

I believe an increase in the gas tax is not necessary. If all the money we pay in gas taxes were spent on the roads and bridges, instead of for other government uses the money. The feds and the state are guilty of this. Example: President Obama's stimulus bill was to have shovel-ready jobs to repair roads and bridges but was put to repairs. No additional tax is needed.
I am surprised more has not been said about the additional $60 tax we, the owners of “green” Hybrids or all-electric cars, have to pay. We are being discriminated against because we don't use the amount of gas the gas-guzzler owners use.
Being a senior citizen, I look for ways to save money anywhere, thus I chose a Hybrid car. Now the government is trying to take away some of the savings I gained.
I would support a small gas tax increase if that money would go directly to where our government says it will go. If the gas-guzzler owners think they would pay more than I will, then they need to think about getting a vehicle that uses less gas.
All that being said, we the people need to call our representatives and demand that the gas tax we now pay and will pay with any tax increase will only be spent on road and bridge repairs.
James E. Grapes, Myrtle Beach
Comments