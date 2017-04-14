Showcase good news more often

Editor’s note: The Sun News has provided extensive coverage of the championships recently won by universities within South Carolina in print and at MyrtleBeachOnline.com.
I feel obligated to comment on your lack of coverage of the two colleges which went to the pinnacle of their particular sports, with national championships. Coastal Carolina University in baseball and the University of South Carolina in women’s basketball.
I am from the Philadelphia area. When Villanova University won the collegiate men’s basketball championship last year, it made the front page of all Philadelphia newspapers in bold print.
With all the negative news in print today, we could use a bit of major coverage for the accomplishments of our great local and state college teams.
Richard Cruthers, Murrells Inlet
