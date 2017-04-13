Is sexual expression now simply what anyone declares?

I am not one to dictate to anyone how to run his or her life. My feeling is whatever floats your boat, go for it.
However, I have a simple question. What happens when a seven-foot ace basketball center on a men’s basketball team decides one morning that he identifies as a lady basketball player and no longer wants to play on a male team or use the male locker room facilities?
That person would then feel more comfortable with the idea of playing with the women and using their facilities.
How will the NCAA handle this problem? And if they rule against it, will they be considered discrimination?
I personally think that this past year’s NCAA ruling against North Carolina has possibly opened a hypocritical Pandora’s Box, with enormous negative future consequences.
Robert A. Peck, Myrtle Beach
