We are going to demand Trump’s tax return; come join us

On April 15, Action Together Grand Strand will be participating in the Myrtle Beach Tax Rally, urging President Donald Trump to be transparent and release his tax returns.
The FBI’s recent announcement that they are investigating the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to the Russian government is alarming and unprecedented. The American people shouldn’t have to wonder whether their president has illegally colluded with Vladimir Putin, and we definitely shouldn’t have to worry about whether he has our best interests in mind when he’s making policy decisions.
Why won’t President Trump adhere to the same level of transparency as his Democratic and Republican predecessors? Is it because he has something to hide? The president needs to come clean with the American people and release his tax returns.
That’s why concerned citizens will be protesting on April 15 at The Market Commons Valor Park from 2 pm to 5 pm, joining thousands of Americans across the country, to tell Trump that we demand to see his tax returns.
In our American democracy, we the people, are Trump’s boss.
Lorraine Woodward, Myrtle Beach
Comments