Letters to the Editor

April 07, 2017 10:48 AM

Parking regulations all about the money

A few thoughts on Myrtle Beach parking:

-- I was saddened as I drove down Ocean Boulevard at noon on March 28. There were only one or two (maybe none) cars parked on street ends from 67th Avenue heading south on a beautiful, mild spring day in Myrtle Beach.

-- I spoke briefly about the charge for parking concept and scope at a City Council meeting, to no avail, of course, because someone probably is making money for owning the parking franchise, or parking "monopoly"?

-- The street ends and local rights-of-way are public domain. The smothering of public parking by fees and regulations are very harmful and discouraging to us who would walk the beach much more regularly.

-- With Summer arriving soon, it seems the north end city parking laws and regulations are moronic. Why on Earth would the city impose such fees against the public interest?

-- Why impose such fees into nearly all roads and streets rights-of-way?

-- The parking fees and regulations are far too broadly applied.

I hope others see fit to register their displeasure at this subtle form of beach access exclusion or, at least, beach access discouragement.

Robert Nixon, North Myrtle Beach

