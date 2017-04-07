Parking regulations all about the money

A few thoughts on Myrtle Beach parking:
-- I was saddened as I drove down Ocean Boulevard at noon on March 28. There were only one or two (maybe none) cars parked on street ends from 67th Avenue heading south on a beautiful, mild spring day in Myrtle Beach.
-- I spoke briefly about the charge for parking concept and scope at a City Council meeting, to no avail, of course, because someone probably is making money for owning the parking franchise, or parking "monopoly"?
-- The street ends and local rights-of-way are public domain. The smothering of public parking by fees and regulations are very harmful and discouraging to us who would walk the beach much more regularly.
-- With Summer arriving soon, it seems the north end city parking laws and regulations are moronic. Why on Earth would the city impose such fees against the public interest?
-- Why impose such fees into nearly all roads and streets rights-of-way?
-- The parking fees and regulations are far too broadly applied.
I hope others see fit to register their displeasure at this subtle form of beach access exclusion or, at least, beach access discouragement.
Robert Nixon, North Myrtle Beach
