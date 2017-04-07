The unsung heroes in our midst

I'd like to thank all the wonderful people who make our lives less frustrating because of their kindness:
1) Walmart and the ladies who said yes to my request for a few empty boxes.
2) Spectrum and the frantic phone calls to technical support and their patience in solving my problem.
Service people are the best. They seem to put aside their own problems and attend to the person on the telephone or in front of them.
P.S. In my humble opinion, all of these men and women are what constitutes the goodness of American character.
The thought makes me smile at people. It is a good feeling.
My Sun News delivery man is one of my favorite all-time, dependable service people, and I would be miserable without his daily delivery.
Edwardine Nickerson, North Myrtle Beach
