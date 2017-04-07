More tax increases to come?

Re “Myrtle Beach is not in a ‘Golden Age’ but could be if voters take their city back in November” letter by Thomas Herron.
That letter was an excellent discourse to highlight the cunning conduct of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the political joggling act of some Myrtle Beach City Council members.
One of many things Mr. Herron mentioned was the one penny tourism sales tax pushed through without a voter referendum from city residents. I’ve often wondered why Council was never besieged by angry city voters over a tourism sales tax - which they, too, are required to pay alongside tourists here on vacation.
Thus, with no opposition to the one penny tourism sales tax from city voter, one might expect such a sales tax to become two pennies in the near future.
Harold Hayes, Myrtle Beach
Comments