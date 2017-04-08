Former Coastal professor is way off

Re “Electoral College is grossly unfair” letter by Subhash Saxena.
I am shocked at the inane argument proffered by Saxena and shocked that this individual allegedly taught our youth at Coastal Carolina University.
The Electoral College has been around for nearly 240 years and has served us well, ensuring that a bunch of reactionaries in California or Massachusetts, for example, do not subject the rest of us in smaller states to so-called leadership that would be unsatisfactory to many of us. It seems remarkable that folks like Saxena held their fire until someone was elected that they didn't like. Too bad; it's over, stop whining.
What is further shocking is that this so-called mathematician, in his Rhode Island vs. Texas example, presumes that the entire population of each state can vote. Newsflash: You must be 18 years of age and meet some other qualifications to vote in the United States, so his comment is totally wrong.
Never has the description “professor emeritus” been so appropriate. “E” from the Latin “out of there” and “meritus” from the Latin “it's a good thing.”
Lawrence S. Hershoff, Sunset Beach, North Carolina
