April 8, 2017 8:25 AM

You can denigrate Trump; I can denigrate Obama

The Sun News selected Presidents Day to publish a political cartoon that was almost unbelievably inflammatory in suggesting that Facebook posters should, instead of comparing President Trump to Hitler, compare him to one of a list of other named historical tyrants.

If I behaved the same and was an essentially nameless cartoonist, I would suggest one name for our ex-president who showed himself anti-American in his choice of associates, his denigration of America in apologies all over the world and the overwhelming bulk of his policies diminishing America economically, militarily and internationally --traitor.

But I would restrain myself because of the already too-divisive political environment.

In my opinion, The Sun News should do likewise.

George Henry Edwards, Surfside Beach

