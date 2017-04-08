You can denigrate Trump; I can denigrate Obama

The Sun News selected Presidents Day to publish a political cartoon that was almost unbelievably inflammatory in suggesting that Facebook posters should, instead of comparing President Trump to Hitler, compare him to one of a list of other named historical tyrants.
If I behaved the same and was an essentially nameless cartoonist, I would suggest one name for our ex-president who showed himself anti-American in his choice of associates, his denigration of America in apologies all over the world and the overwhelming bulk of his policies diminishing America economically, militarily and internationally --traitor.
But I would restrain myself because of the already too-divisive political environment.
In my opinion, The Sun News should do likewise.
George Henry Edwards, Surfside Beach
