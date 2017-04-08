School board about love of service - not love of big raises

I was pleased to see The Sun News editorial board take the strong and correct position concerning the pay issue for members of the Horry County School Board. It is stunning to hear some of the board members attempt to defend the pay raise by citing the number of hours they are dedicating to this worthy cause.
If you are passionate about something, you normally give your time, talent and treasure. You believe in the cause, want to be involved and believe you can contribute and have a positive impact.
If you serve on committees at your church or synagogue, participate actively in organizations such as Rotary, coach children in sports, participate in literacy programs, volunteer at hospitals, save animals, care for them and find them homes, and numerous other worthwhile causes, you do so because of your passion and commitment.
All of these things, along with numerous other great causes, require time commitments that are certainly as demanding as those cited by some of the board members.
To the board members who voted against the increase, I thank and commend you for your selfless dedication.
To the board members who voted for the increase, please reconsider and vote no and recommit to serving selflessly. If you have lost your passion to serve or cannot continue at the more than generous compensation, please resign and make room for someone excited about education and making improvements for our children.
John Williams, Myrtle Beach
Comments