Heroin abuse and illegal immigration intertwined

Who's to blame for the heroin epidemic in this country? According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the number of people reporting heroin use in the United States nearly tripled between 2007 (161,000) and 2014 (435,000).
According to the June 2016 National Heroin Threat Assessment, heroin in the United States is largely controlled by Mexican traffickers.
According to several local news reports, the Myrtle Beach area has a major heroin problem.
Want someone to blame? Who was president of the United States from 2008 to 2016 and what did he do to stem the tide of heroin coming into this country? Who is the president now and what is he doing to stop the importation of heroin?
Maybe a wall would help.
Furthermore, maybe it would help if undocumented immigrants would be deported, while those wanting to come to this country could be properly vetted then permitted to legally immigrate into this country.
Evidently, there are some people who are so liberal that they don't care if drug dealers become citizens of this country. I do not feel the least bit of sympathy for those who decide to violate our immigration laws, sneak into this country illegally and then cry and whine when they are sent home.
I am certain that if they felt so badly about leaving their loved ones here, they could take there relatives back with them.
Those in the media who lament the returning of criminals who violate our immigration laws to their legal residences support lawlessness and the spread of heroin in our country.
James Furry, Myrtle Beach
