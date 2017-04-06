USC women deserved better than what The Sun News gave

Editor’s note: A game story for the historic victory by the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team wasn’t available until after the deadline for the print edition but was immediately reported at MyrtleBeachOnline.com. The Sun News has covered the team’s success before and since it won the national title in its print editions and online, and will continue doing so.
The USC women's team is making history and you can't or won't hold the press until the game is over?
Many nights I sat on The Sun News dock waiting for printing while a breaking news story was readied for the print edition. After all, the game was over by 9 p.m.
John Maxwell, Myrtle Beach
