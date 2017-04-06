Newspaper stoops to a new low

Re Cartoon depicting Dr. Ben Carson as a cruise ship director.
Anyone who reads The Sun News realizes that the owner (or owners) and writers are mostly Democrats. That doesn't bother me. But it does bother me when you try to demean and degrade a fine man like Carson. He grew up in poverty but studied and worked hard to become a successful brain surgeon and saved many lives. He now wants to help more people by serving his country.
For The Sun News to stoop this low and depict and disrespect him in this manner is completely rude and disgraceful. Printed junk like this can only lead to bitterness.
Your newspaper is getting thinner, more political, less newsworthy, more costly, and less enjoyable each day. I suspect you have less subscribers. I definitely understand why.
Katherine English, Myrtle Beach
