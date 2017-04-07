Writer needlessly insults black hero

Re “Ben, you’re a fool - slaves were not immigrants” column by Leonard Pitts Jr.
I was very surprised that The Sun News included this in the Sunday edition of the newspaper. It was basically insulting an African-American who experienced first-hand what it was like growing up in Detroit as a black man. And despite all those obstacles, he became the director of pediatric neurosurgery at John Hopkins Hospital with accomplishments such as performing the only successful separation of conjoined twins jointed at the back of the head.
Mr. Pitts did not mention that President Obama also compared the slaves that came to America to immigrants. Also, I would suggest that President Obama did not grow up in an American environment like Dr. Ben Carson, who experienced discrimination in this country all his life.
This is just sad.
George Kubovcik, North Myrtle Beach
Comments