Urgent change needed in our schools

Our children have suffered long enough. Kids in kindergarten through 8th grade have endured too much stress and have for 20 years. State Sen. Greg Hembree holds the key and the power. State Sen. Luke Rankin has said that he will co- sponsor a bill to improve things if Hembree will sponsor it.
This week is crucial. Please call Hembree and Rankin and ask them to write a bill this week to give the children an hour of recess with five minutes in the morning and 45 minutes after lunch so that they have time for a kickball game or other kinds of free play, an optional nap for every kindergartner, and a shorter school day.
Twenty years is way too long to have put up with this. Our children are not little adults and should not have adult schedules.
Patricia G. Milley, Conway
