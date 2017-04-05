Trump fan is a sore winner

Re “Ban and boycott all those who oppose Trump” letter by Ed Silver.
Mr. Silver is entitled to his opinions and I respect that. But his views concern me very much.
I am a Democrat and I was a strong supporter of President Barack Obama. For the eight years that President Obama was in office, the conservative Republicans fought him tooth and nail on everything, and that was their right. Now that Donald Trump is in office, it is offensive to Republicans that people are against President Trump.
Mr. Silver said that if anyone says, prints, or expresses any opposition against Trump, they should be boycotted. That is supporting a dictatorship.
Mr. Silver, you want to suppress freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of expression by boycotting anyone against Trump. This does not bother you at all?
This country was founded on these freedoms, and you believe they should be boycotted. Are you a true American or just a radical supporter of an individual who needs to be held in check by the legislative and judicial branches of our government?
We Democrats are being told to get over it; that applies to Republicans as well. Let it go. Remember, you won.
Larry Erb, Conway
