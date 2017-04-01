Trump’s plan to stop terrorism is sound; give him a chance

If you heard the news recently, there has been another terrorist attack in Britain, people killed, injured and maimed, a Muslim terrorist as usual.
Since Europe has opened their open their arms and want to be good Samaritans, it has come with much disturbance to their way of life. President Donald Trump promised, while running to become president, that he would bring a stop to this and not allow Muslim terrorists to enter this country.
He campaigned for a complete “shut down” of Muslim immigration, thus preserving our own American safety. This is great plan and should be approved.
When Trump does an Executive Order to stop allowing these groups from entering, he is doing so for our safety.
America, please let this man do his job, the very one you voted him into office to do. No federal judges, no women rights protests, no anti-anything, should stop him. Give him a chance.
He has a plan to make us the real America we were.
If it doesn't work out, four years from now, you might be able to fix it.
The writer lives in Garden City Beach.
