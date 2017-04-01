No, Trump has not made America great again

Re “It was Obama, not Trump, who changed America for the worse” letter by Gary McKinney.
I don't agree with Mr. McKinney, that President Trump has returned this country to the values that have been the foundation for greatness. During the presidential campaign, FactCheck.org showed that Trump lied 75 percent of the time -- something he continues doing. This is not an American value.
McKinney refers to “Laws decreed by bypassing the constitutional process....”
The 276 Executive Orders issued by President Obama were not laws; they were instructions on how to implement and interpret regulations related to laws passed by Congress. Fox News did not bother to mention the 291 Executive Orders issued by George W. Bush or the 381 by Ronald Reagan.
Has McKinney forgotten the country Obama inherited was headed for a depression? Despite resistance from Republicans in Congress, we pulled out of it with Obama. New jobs have been added nearly every month since he took office. The rolls of the unemployed have been reduced to the lowest levels in years.
Opening our borders to anyone who wants to enter? That is not true. The vetting process for immigrants takes two to three years. Net migration from Mexico has been negative the last few years under Obama, who deported more undocumented immigrants than any previous president.
Building a wall is a total waste of taxpayers' money.
A proposed budget by Trump cuts $1 trillion in social services and would give $880 billion in tax cuts to the rich. Need I say more? Who is Trump really looking out for, Mr. McKinney?
The writer lives in Pawleys Island.
Comments