God wants us to do better with the environment than we have done

1:03 Couple of seven months gets engaged at Dead Dog Saloon Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.1

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

4:39 Myrtle Beach moves to 4-0 in Region VII-4A play

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

3:14 Bringing triplets into the mix