Local officials misusing tax dollars

Seems they again want to raise property taxes to hire additional police to handle domestic violence incidents, to patrol the beach, and now they need more camera watchers. And, yet, they always have plenty of existing police resources to entrap old men willing to pay for sexual favors and the women who willingly provide them.
We need to worry that additional camera watchers will divert more focus away from the out-of-control serious crime and more towards the women on the street.
A good computer program may be better able to flag suspicious behavior.
Dan Griffin, Myrtle Beach
