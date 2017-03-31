How to make our votes equal

Did the recent presidential election catch your attention? Much discussion is currently heard about the National Popular Vote (NPV) approach. Sadly, it falls short in a number of areas. Here are but a few:
-- NPV fails to respect our nation as a republic—a collection of independent states. All of your state’s electoral votes could be cast for a candidate not in favor in your state.
-- NPV favors heavily populated states. Half the nation lives in just nine states. What happens elsewhere?
-- NPV provides no voter recount consideration. Which state(s) conduct and/or pay for a recount, if one were called?
A better approach, Equal Voice Voting (EVV), captures the popular vote on a state-by-state basis, retains our federalist form of governance, and requires neither a Constitutional amendment nor interstate compact. EVV makes every vote count and ensures every state is recognized. Learn more at www.equalvoicevoting.com.
Jerry Spriggs, West Linn, Oregon
