Tidelands provides excellent care

I would like to commend Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital for the outstanding care I received during a recent visit.
In late February, I went to the hospital’s emergency room. Naturally, I was anxious and concerned. The team at Tidelands Waccamaw was terrific. I was seen in a timely manner and was extremely impressed with the attitude and approach of the medical staff.
The doctors were professional and took time to explain my condition thoroughly. The nurses were friendly and clearly enjoyed their work. I am grateful to the team at Tidelands Waccamaw, not just for the excellent treatment I received, but for the caring manner in which it was delivered. The experience was exceptional.
Lance Griffith, Murrells Inlet
Comments