After lamenting ‘King Obama,’ Rice goes silent about ‘King Trump’

Way back during the Obama administration, Rep. Tom Rice, with the support of others, determined it was clear that President Obama was “unilaterally modifying the law and clearly ignoring the separation of powers.”
Mr. Rice introduced House Resolution 442 to Stop This Overreaching Presidency, or S.T.O.P. The resolution directed the House to commence a legal action to require the president to comply with the law.
The Legislative Branch wasn't going to be the little brother anymore!
I believe that an action was commenced but do not know if it went anywhere. It does not matter now. Hopefully, the lawsuit is now dead.
However, if this resolution was as carefully researched as Rice claimed and was a good idea then, it is a good idea now, in case President Trump may be overreaching.
A job of Congress is to protect its turf, irrespective of the president's party affiliation.
So, get going Congress, get going Mr. Rice. Don't let the president run over you.
Check out Trump's executive orders.
Stewart Walls, Pawleys Island
