Build a Myrtle Beach casino, and they will come

Re “Gambling can generate revenue for South Carolina” letter by Michael Sclafani.
It gave me such pleasure to read the letter from Mr. Sclafani in reference to passing H3102 to approve casino gambling in South Carolina. I agree with everything he said.
Not only would it bring in revenue to fund road repair, education and pension support, but as a tourist attraction.
We have the luxury of being able to offer so many beautiful golf courses and the huge expanse of oceanfront, but to add an oceanfront hotel and casino in the mix would open the door for so many more visitors to our area.
If we were to take one of the neglected hotels and revive it into a beautiful location with not only the casino but restaurants, shops, concert-entertainment venues, just think how many people it would employ.
How many travelers now pass us over for Atlantic City, Biloxi or Florida because they can offer the complete package?
We can offer it, too.
Cheryl Lewis, Little River
