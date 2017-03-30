Prisons are for punishment, not to be ‘fair’

The article by C. Roldan about bill to allow some prisoners to visit dying loved ones: when you are convicted of a crime and go to prison, you lose the right to interact in society. That's part of the punishment.
We don't need to add to the cost of incarceration for taxpayers shelling out for poor inmates who can't afford their travel.
In order to be “fair,” we know that would be the next step. Often, these criminals have taken future interaction with loved ones from their victims families. The more we soften incarceration, the less of a deterrent it will be.
I hope this bill again dies in committee.
Donna Ridolfino, Horry County
