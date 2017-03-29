Democrats caused our health care woes

Watching the fiasco of trying to pass the GOP health care bill, and I'm thinking to myself, “If only the Democrats had read the Obama health bill before they passed it, maybe we wouldn't be having this current circus.”
Who do the Democrats represent? Certainly not the American people.
I think they only represent “what's in it for me.”
Between the Democrats and the outlandish liberal press, the Trump presidency is doomed, and with it the will of the American people. This is an unrivaled travesty in American history.
Ronald Wing, Surfside Beach
