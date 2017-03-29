Trump family costing taxpayers too much money

Re “Secret Service was denied extra $60 million to protect Trump, far-flung family, reports show” article in The Sun News.
We all know that it costs taxpayers to have Secret Service protection for President Trump. But we should not be responsible for the cost of funding family members not living with the president in other residences they choose to live in other than The People’s House (The White House). This is getting ridiculous.
When a person is elected president, he should except that it is a requirement to live in the White House, and they should be responsible for the costs of any other residential choice.
I was not aware that this has been going on for decades, but something has to be done practically with our tax money. How may homes are we responsible for?
If you read the article I mentioned above, it spells out where the money is going, so you can decide for yourself. I will be very interested in any replies to this question.
And $33 million on travel costs for the president and vice president? Does anyone else care what the travel costs consist of?
It would be nice to see a financial statement, if one is available.
Beryl Andrew, Myrtle Beach
