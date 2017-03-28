Honoring South Carolina’s top citizens

I am honored to have been chosen by a previous governor to receive Order of Palmetto, the highest award to a citizen of South Carolina. This was in addition to receiving the Palmetto Patriotic award for services to the citizens. These awards, along with other recognitions, were while serving our people as coroner over the course of 12 years.
It was an honor and privilege to accomplish these services to benefit our citizens.
Many over the years have received The Order of Palmetto and would join me in requesting our legislators to authorize the South Carolina highway department to issue license plates a proof of being a recipient. I would like to have the one that reads, Order of Palmetto 08, indicating Berkeley County.
To see if you know are qualified for the awardcontact me at (843) 879-9264, (843) 296-7728 or wadearnette@gmail.com.
Wade C. Arnette, Ladson
