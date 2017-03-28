The Sun News disrespected Gamecocks and its historic victory

Editor’s note: The South Carolina basketball game finished too late at night to make The Sun News print deadline. The newspaper has covered the team’s success all season and will continue through Final Four weekend.
The Sun News should be ashamed of itself for not supporting the South Carolina Gamecocks and their pursuit of the NCAA men’s basketball championship. I know you are a sister of The Charlotte Observer, a North Carolina paper, but that is still no excuse that the Gamecocks win on Friday is secondary to the University of North Carolina’s victory.
This is their first-ever appearance in the Elite 8, and they barely got a mention in the paper. That was unbelievable.
You are printing a South Carolina paper and should display pride and excitement for what the Gamecocks have and are accomplishing in this tournament. Not to give them their well deserved moment in the The Sun News on Saturday was nothing short of shameful!
Yvette McClam, Charlotte, North Carolina
