March 25, 2017 5:08 PM

Don’t fuel puppy mills; buy from breeders who care about pets

I am a dog lover. Lots of dogs cats end up in shelters that have huge kill rates.

If you are set on getting a cat or dog that is not a rescue, please do not buy from a pet store. Go to a breeder who cares. Some pet stores that sell puppies are for-profit only, not for the good of the breed. In those cases, you are helping people who could care less and breed dogs for nothing but money.

That is why puppy mills happen. That’s why I personally boycott pet stores.

Lauren Shafer, Little River

