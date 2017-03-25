Too many veterans in Myrtle Beach to not have a VA hospital here. Here’s how to change that

I believe that most of our military veterans want and need a hospital in Myrtle Beach. What I don't understand is why our government doesn’t realize that?
We have more than 10,000 veterans here. Many have to travel to Charleston for their procedures. That's at least a two-hour drive for their medical care. That is certainly a hardship for many of the aged and disabled.
I propose starting a petition in the Myrtle Beach clinic. When the vets go there for treatment, they can sign the petition. For those who can't make it to the clinic, I would ask them to call Rep. Tom Rice's office at (843) 445-6459.
Please stand with me. I know we can accomplish this for our vets. They deserve the proper medical care.
Gene Coscia, Murrells Inlet
