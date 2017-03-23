Letters to the Editor

March 23, 2017 7:01 PM

Maybe Horry County administrator makes too much money

About the appointment of a new assistant county administrator and the substantial salary increase given to the Horry County administrator for the past two years.

It occurs to me that if he could devote time to a secondary function, he could not have had a full-time job previously.

As for, “Oh yea, it's in the budget” as per Chairman Mark Lazarus, budgets have over and under expenditures, and should the administrator no longer be fulfilling the function of assistant county administrator, an adjustment should be made and monies should be returned to the taxpayers of Horry County.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Little River

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.23

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos