Trump family should stop making products in other countries

Trump must bring jobs home
President Donald Trump supports efforts to bring jobs back to America. My concern is that the Trump family businesses continue to manufacture clothing lines outside the United States. The Trumps need to set the example and relocate those jobs to the United States. This would create a multitude of jobs in the re-fitting of existing factories, building new plants, and add much needed revenue to the depressed areas of the Rust Belt, or the South, where many vacant textile factories are idle.
Trump should govern by example. We have a president who can do great things for America if he sticks to the principles espoused during his campaign. Lead by example. The Trumps have a chance to represent all the people.
Joseph R. Martere, Sr., Carolina Shores, North Carolina
