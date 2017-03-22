School board pay raise simply ridiculous

I can't believe the audacity of the Horry County school board, to think that they deserve a 66 percent raise. They take the highest bid to build new schools at a cost of more than 50 percent more than had been originally budgeted. Then they find that they hadn't budgeted for needed repairs to existing schools. And to top it all off, they found that they didn't budget for general maintenance supplies needed for schools when private companies had been let go.
Maybe school board members wouldn't have to field so many calls from their constituents if they were spending our tax dollars more efficiently. My raise this year was 1.3 percent. In the last five years, my raises have been very low, if I got a raise at all.
I hope that this school board isn't going to have the gall to ask for an increased budget at tax time if they feel they have enough money to substantiate this salary increase with the job they have done.
Kim Burton, Myrtle Beach
Comments