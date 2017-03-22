Investigate Trump? Investigate Clinton, too

Why doesn’t the new Department Of Justice Office investigate former President Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and put them under oath, concerning their “accidental” 30-minute meeting at an airport during the height of the presidential campaign?
We need to find out exactly what was discussed.
As us old timers say, “What is good for the good is good for the gander.”
And, “Do unto others ...,” which comes from God in the King James version of the Bible.
Denny Owens, Myrtle Beach
Comments