And the anti-Trump beat goes on

We are only a couple of weeks into March, and the steady drumbeat of anti-Trump letters to the editor continues to march on.
Although it is probably just my imagination, most seem to come from the south end of the Grand Strand. Possibly, letter writers down their know someone at The Sun News, or at the very least have a kindred spirit advancing a pro-liberal Democratic and anti-Trump view. I would think on that basis we should be represented by Democratic office holders almost everywhere. Of course we are not, which leads me to believe that Democrats can talk the talk but can not seem to walk the walk, at least not the walk to the voting booth.
In addition to the anti-Trump letters, we have a steady diet of cartoons deriding President Donald Trump. Of course columnists Leonard Pitts Jr. and Celia Rivenbark, and even our local sports columnist David Wetzel, have told us how terrible Trump is behaving. This occurs on a weekly basis. When you add in CNN and MSNBC and the movie awards shows, it is overwhelming.
We are told Trump is Hitler, a dictator, that he is ignorant, a fanatic and an extremist who debases people. To make matters worse, he is ruining our natural resources. Those are the nice things you see in the letters section. Trump supporters do not get off either. We are guilty of the same sins, as well as being sycophants.
Recently, MSNBC reported two pages of Trump’s 2005 tax returns. I do not want to focus on the $38 million he paid in federal income taxes, but I should. No, I want to to talk about the $153 million dollars he earned by creating businesses and employing thousands of men and women. When you count the family members, it’s probably tens of thousands of American families living the dream.
How does that match up with previous presidents, from FDR until today? Let's look at a few.
John Kennedy got his money from family and writing books, Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter by writing books.
Bill Clinton wrote books and gave speeches. George Bush bought a sports team with family money. He employed millionaires playing a kid's game. President Barack Obama may not be wealthy, yet but he will be. How? By writing books and giving speeches. Trump probably employs more people at one Florida golf course than all the presidents since FDR have.
Maybe that is the connection between Trump and his supporters. We worked real jobs. We created businesses that actually employed people. We took chances. We failed sometimes. Many times we did not have a safety net. Many of the things we learned did not come in a book.
The writer lives in Little River.
