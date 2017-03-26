Trump is inept, but the Constitution just might save us from him

I have many friends who voted for Donald Trump, and I understand some of their reasons. They've said that they want a change because jobs are too scarce, working people are forgotten, Congress is worthless, the American dream is gone, our borders are open to terrorists, and they're tired of politics as usual.
They didn't like everything Trump had said or done, but they felt he was talking to them and wanted to give him a chance.
However, I feel that it's one thing to say you're going to do something dramatic, and it's something else to be able to do it. For instance, he said he was going to build a wall at the Mexican border and make them pay for it. Now we find that not even Congress will fund it. He said he would stop Muslims from emigrating to this country. Now we find that this is against the First Amendment. He said he would get out of NATO, change our relationship with Russia, cut military costs by leaving Korea, grab oil-wells in Iraq, reduce our presence in Europe, and many more promises which have turned out to be impossible.
His ban on Muslims and refugees is wrong and even mean. According to the FBI, 94 percent of terrorist attacks in the U.S. since 1980 have not been committed by Muslims. An American of some other faith is nine times more likely to perform a terrorist act here.
We are more likely to be struck by lightning than be killed by a Muslim terrorist.
Those who have recently come to the U.S. are statistically less likely to commit a crime than other Americans. Immigration has always been good for this country. Countries like Germany, after their loss in the First World War, simplistically and cruelly blamed specific groups for their problems to end up humiliated and destroyed. Is that where we're headed?
In the last three years, we have had more foreign businesses coming into the U.S. than the reverse. British Rolls-Royce has begun making engine parts in Virginia and shipping them to Europe and Asia. The Siemens German company has just started making power plant turbines in Charlotte, North Carolina, and shipping them to Saudi Arabia and Mexico. If we block our businesses from going to other countries, they will no doubt do the same thing. The loss of Jobs in this country is mainly caused by technological advances. President Trump is heading us in some wrong directions.
He has also had the most difficult time getting his administration going of any previous president. Numerous people in Congress from both parties, together with generals and others in the military, have expressed deep concern over the chaos they see in the White House. No one knows where he's going or what to expect. The press has been doing its job, but Trump has responded by calling them names and accusing them of fabricating fake news.
I could go on, but the point is that I believe that President Trump is over his head and unable to perform the complicated tasks of a president. For his sake, and the country’s, we should consider what can be done to help.
It is painful to see this happening, but I believe our brilliant constitutional system will be able to deal with it.
The writer lives in Murrells Inlet.
